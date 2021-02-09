Teachers Wait To Be Vaccinated

Teachers are among those now eligible in phase 1-b.

While some north alabama teachers have been vaccinated-- others are waiting.

A north alabama superintendent is fighting to get his employees vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Dekalb county school superintendent, dr. jason barnett, said about 60 percent of his district's employees are waiting for the vaccine.

Unfortunately, the county simply doesn't have vaccines to give to teachers right now!

Dr. barnett tells us he's working with state lawmakers, the health department and emergency managment leaders to secure those shots.

In the meantime, the district thinking outside the box, trying to secure doses from a local pharmaceutical company.

"once we have that vaccine available we're going to put our plan in place and get them vaccinated as soon as possible.

There are a couple of plans to get the doses distributed once they're available, including distribution them out at te dekalb county coliseum.