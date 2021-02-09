Local Educators Push for Teacher Vaccinations

The Hamilton County Education Association continues to push for teachers and other school employees to be vaccinated.

President of the education association says it would appropriate to move all school employees ahead within the vaccine phases with the health department.

The association also says the hamilton county school district already has a plan in place to administerthe shots to all of their staff.

Without access to vaccines, the district is unable to moveforward.

What i've been told the plan is to utilize their one to one.

Their wating on their approval on the one to one clinic to able to come to the schools and administer the vaccine.

I'm sure they have a plan or schedule that they've started working on.

The health deprtment told news 12 this morning that population and vaccine supply are two major factors hendering them from moving through the vaccine phases at a faster pace.

We'll have more on this story tonight at 6.

Reporting live in studio winston reed