Paris Hilton testifies about abuse suffered as teenager

Paris Hilton testifies about abuse she says she suffered years ago at a boarding school in Utah, as she lobbied for a bill seeking to regulate the state’s 'troubled teenage industry'.Hilton was sent to Provo Canyon School for 11 months at age 17 where she says she was abused mentally and physically, recalling that staff members would beat her, force her to take unknown pills, watch her shower and send her to solitary confinement without clothes as punishment.

The socialite and reality TV star also spoke about the abuse in a documentary titled This is Paris that was released this autumn.