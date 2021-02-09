'Supremes' Singer Mary Wilson Dies At 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, died Monday at her home in Henderson, Nevada, according to her longtime friend and publicist Jay Schwartz.
She was 76.
CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Mary Wilson, a founding member of the trailblazing group, The Supremes, one of the biggest musical acts of the 1960s, died on..
The singer was the glue that held The Supremes together, and ensured their legacy.