Tucson's 'Boca Tacos y Tequila' chef to compete on 'Top Chef'

Maria Mazon, the chef at Boca Tacos Y Tequila on 4th Ave.
Was listed Monday as one of 18 "cheftestants" to be featured on season 18 of the Bravo television series.
UPCOMING SEASON OF TOP CHEF.MARIA MAZON IS THE OWNER ANDEXECUTIVE CHEF AT BOCA TACOS YTEQUILA.
IN A FACEBOOKPOST--SHE SAID SHE IS READY TOTAKE ON THE WORLD ANDREPRESENT HER ARIZONA-SONORAHOME.
THE SEASON PREMIERS ONAPRIL 1ST--BUT NO WORD YET ONMARIA'S EPISODE DATE.