Nation attained independence through agitation: Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi's 'andolan jivi' remark

Commenting on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'andolanjivi' remark in Rajya Sabha, while replying to the motion of thanks on the President's address, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha said that the nation attained independence through agitation.

"The nation attained independence through agitation.

Innumerable rights were received through agitation.

Women received the right to vote through agitation.

Mahatama Gandhi became the father of the nation because he agitated for Africa, the world and the nation," said Yadav.