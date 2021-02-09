Rajiv Kapoor dies due to heart attack, cremated in Mumbai; tributes pour in

Family, friends, and prominent Bollywood personalities bid adieu to actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, as he was cremated here on Tuesday evening.

Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest among three brothers and two sisters - Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, and Rima Jain, died in the afternoon following a heart attack.

He was 58.

Rajiv Kapoor, known for films like "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" and "Lover Boy", was cremated in Chembur, a suburb in eastern Mumbai, around 7 pm.

Randhir Kapoor and nephew, actor Ranbir Kapoor led the funeral procession.

Family and close friends from the film industry were also seen at Rajiv Kapoor's Chembur bungalow to pay their last respects.

