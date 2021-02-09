Robinhood Sued by Parents of 20-Year-Old Trader Who Died by Suicide

Robinhood Sued by Parents of 20-Year-Old Trader Who Died by Suicide.

Robinhood has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit by the family of 20-year-old Alex Kearns.

.

His parents claim that Alex died by suicide last June after Robinhood caused him to incorrectly believe he was far in debt.

The stock trading application reportedly displayed an outrageous negative balance of $730,000 in his account the day before his death.

.

Alex tried to contact Robinhood, but received only a generic email response.

.

In his suicide note, Alex questioned how that could have happen because he “only thought [he] was risking the money [he] actually owned.”.

In addition to wrongful death, the family’s lawsuit also accused Robinhood of unfair business practices.

A company spokesperson has since released a statement to TMZ, saying they were “devastated” by Alex’s death and committed to making “improvements.”.

We’ve made improvements to our options offering.

These include adding the ability to exercise contracts in the app, guidance to help customers through early assignment, updates to how we display buying power, .., Robinhood, via TMZ.

... more educational materials on options, and new financial criteria and revised experience requirements for new customers seeking to trade Level 3 options, Robinhood, via TMZ.

Robinhood also reportedly added live voice support and changed protocols to allow faster access to help