Pizza Is Officially America's Favorite Food (National Pizza Day)

Pizza Is Officially , America's Favorite Food.
The Harris Poll conducted a survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults.
The top answer among 21% of participants was pizza.
Coming in at number 2 was steak with 16% of votes.
The number 3 spot with 13% of votes went to hamburgers.
And 4th place was a tie between tacos and pasta with 11% of votes.
Pizza has dominated the survey a few years in a row.
The results also indicated that pizza was the preferred "cheat day" food.
And participants felt less guilty about eating pizza as long as it included vegetables