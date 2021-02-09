Tippecanoe County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday, February 9, 1,225 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Covid-19 cases statewide.

Isdh also reported 67 additional deaths - for a total of more than 11-thousand since the pandemic began.

Locally - tippecanoe county has 1 additional death - and 75 more cases.

Locally - tippecanoe county has 1 additional death - and 75 more cases.

