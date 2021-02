Covid-19 Cavities and How to Take Care of Your Teeth

A Cape Coral Dentist is talking to Fox 4 about what you can do if you haven't cared for your teeth that well during the pandemic.

AS WE WORK TO REBOUND... A NEWSTUDY SHOWS THAT FLORIDADENTISTS ARE WORRIED MANY OF USWILL HAVE POST-PANDEMIC DENTALPROBLEMS... BECAUSE SO MANYPEOPLE SKIPPED THEIR YEARLCHECK UPS.WE’RE JOINED BY DOCTOR PHILLIKRAVER FROM CAPE DENTAL CARE.--BREAKDOWN IN ROUTINE ANDPREVENTIVE CARE?--ARE DENTISTS SEEING COVIDCAVITIES, FROM SKIPPINGAPPOINTMENTS?--HOW CAN YOU GET BACK ON TRACTRACGET BACK ON TRACGET BACK ON --HOW CAN YOU GEBACK ON TRACBACK ON TR