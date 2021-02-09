Body of missing Booneville woman found

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said searchers found the body of Tiffany Copeland, 42, at approximately 3:00.

Became a homicide after investigators found the body of tiffany copeland.

Sheriff randy tolar said two people assisting with the search of copeland found her body on county road 7400 in the blackland community near the boonevill-baldwyn airport.

Someone reported her missing a week ago today.

The coroner is taking her body to the crime lab in pearl for an autopsy to determine how the 42 year old woman died.

