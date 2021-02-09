Skip to main content
Friday, February 26, 2021

Interview: Timothy Hopkins tallks Black History Month at MSU

Interview: Timothy Hopkins tallks Black History Month at MSU
Aired Feb. 9, 2021

History month, mississippi state is presenting a variety of free events on the starkville campus throughout february, including black and blue a discussion with local and regional law enforcement.

Joining us live to discuss more about this program is the interim director of mississippi state university's holmes cultural diversity center, timothy hopkins.

10, 6 p.m., taylor auditorium at 124 mccool hall, "black and blue."

Holmes cultural diversity center and the national association for the advancement of colored people hosts a panel of open discussion with local and regional law enforcement.

