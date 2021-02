Thad Cockrell Calls Jimmy Fallon His 'Hero'

Thad Cockrell was ready to give up his dreams of a career in music before Jimmy Fallon fell in love with his song "Swingin'" in a hardware store and personally invited him to be on the show.

While speaking to ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the singer opens up about his inspiring story, singing on "The Tonight Show", and calls Fallon his "hero."