Amanda Kloots And Elaine Welteroth On Joining 'The Talk'

Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth tell ET Canada's Roz Weston what it was like joining season 11 of Global's "The Talk" as the "new girls." Plus, Kloots says he feels "so lucky" to be able to have this family to go to every day after the tragic death of her husband Nick Cordero, who passed away from COVID-19 in July 2020.

"The Talk" airs weekdays on Global at 2 p.m.

ET/PT.