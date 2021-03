Man dresses as 'Yamraj' to raise awareness on traffic rules in Bhubaneswar

An artist dressed as 'Yamraj' spread awareness on traffic rules in Bhubaneswar on Feb 09.

"I am a comedian and have been doing it for the last 25 years.

I dressed as Yamraj to spread traffic awareness regarding road safety rules," said Prakash.

Prakash also encouraged commuters to wear face masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.