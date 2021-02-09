Reporter Forgoes Covering President as Romance Blossoms with Biden Aide Battling Cancer: ‘Didn’t Think Twice’
Reporter Forgoes Covering President as Romance Blossoms with Biden Aide Battling Cancer: ‘Didn’t Think Twice’

"We both realized we both felt the same way," TJ Ducklo, a White House deputy press secretary, says of Axios' Alexi McCammond.

"We're both really happy, and we wanted to do it the right way"