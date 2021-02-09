Hackers Steal Source Code From 'Cyberpunk 2077' Studio

Hackers Steal Source Code From 'Cyberpunk 2077' Studio.

On Feb.

9, CD Projekt revealed it had been targeted in a major "cyber attack.".

The hackers claimed to have stolen source code for 'Cyberpunk 2077,' 'The Witcher 3,' 'Gwent' and "the unreleased version of 'Witcher 3.'.

They also downloaded "documents relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR [and] investor relations.".

CD Projekt has said no personal user data has been compromised.

The hackers said the publisher has 48 hours to contact them or "the source code will be sold or leaked online.".

CD Projekt said it is working with authorities and "IT forensic specialists" to investigate, but it won't negotiate with the hackers