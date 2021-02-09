COVID-19 Testing continues with a drive-thru in Utica

In an effort to prevent the pandemic from spreading, COVID-19 testing continued in Utica today.

Drive-thru testing clinic today.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us why these test sites are still playing an important role.

In an effort to control the spread of covid-19 there needs to be large- scale diagnostic testing that can be done accurately and reliably.

Polymerase chain reaction or pcr- based tests are probably the most widely used for covid-19 testing.

Those tests were being used to diagnose people at a drive-thru clinic at the centers for healthcare in utica.

None sot: rolando gonzalez, sanders laboratory technician we want to stop this you know&from spreading all around.

Not everybody's doing it.

A lot of people are just like you know&what can i say&they don't think about it.

The outcome of going out, being positive, touching stuff, talking to other people, not covering their faces even though vaccines are now available, testing still remains an important role in preventing the spread of the disease, and that message seems to be getting through.

Sot: daniel cruz, bronx resident i decided to get tested today because you know the covid cases are increasing, so it's better to be safe than sorry.

I'm also working.

I'm an essential worker, so i'm normally around people, so i decided to get tested once a week at least.

Sot: duillermo cepeda, apex medical transport driver i just carry people or patients all the time you know, so it's better to be safe than sorry.

Centers healthcare put on the event to make it easier for individuals to get tested.

Sot: brittani edwards, hospital liaison centers healthcare just for their safety as well as others.

Just to know if they were testing positive before, and just to make sure it hasn't come back or they're still testing positive.

It's easier than having to make an appointment to go get tested again when it could be a simple drive- thru and find out in 48 hours.

Sot: kirk tupaj there are a number of covid-19 testing sites throughout the mohawk valley, but be sure to check to see that they're free, as some clinics are charging a fee for testing.

In utica, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.

> the medicine shoppe, in ilion, is now doing rapid testing.

