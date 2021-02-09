State Vaccine Site coming to Rochester

Making it easier to get an appointment

Mallet./// first tonight: access to the covid?

"*19 vaccine could improe following governor tim walz announcing a new mass vaccination site here in rochester.

This will be the third site in minnesota joining duluth and minneapolis..

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live downtown with what this expansion means for our area.

Jessica.

George ?

"* the waiting line is long to get the covid?

"* 19 vaccine..

And that means places like here at mayo clinc..

Public health and pharmacies are booked up..

So having a new mass vaccination site may be able to alleviate some of that pressure.

The site will administer shots to roughly 15?

"* hundred minnesotans age 65 and older during the first week of operation.

Democratic representative tina liebling and rochester mayor kim norton weighed in on the state run site..

Saying they hope this means more vaccine will be allocated to this area so it can be expanded to other priority groups and not just those 65 and older... <i think it's good news for our area.

I know they're going to start with the 65 and older and take that particular population as a starting place and then we'll move into the other groups.

People who have different types of health conditions that make them vulnerable even if they live in their own homes, those people need to get the vaccine .

So, this is jus tone option and i hope it's going to create more ability to get this out to a wider range of people.

There is no word yet on where the site will be located..

Live in rochester thank you jessica.

All told, the three sites involved in the program are estimated to administer roughly eleven?

"* thousand doses, to those 65?

"*plus... education and childcare professionals by february 9th