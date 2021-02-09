Second Doses Given At The Waters On Mayowood

Many residents and staff receiving their second dose of a covid-19 vaccine today.

It has been a special day at the waters on mayowood in southwest rochester.

Many residents and staff receiving their second dose of a covid-19 vaccine today.

vaccine today.

"* yes, there were lots of happy faces here as the second dose was given.

As of today, the executve director tells me almost 99% of residents and about 55% of the staff have both doses.

With two doses, executive director autumn ostergaard tells me it takes two weeks to be 94% effective.

After two weeks, she says they will put out more furniture and open more rooms so residents can come together again and have some more normalcy.

In the meantime, everyone will continue to wear masks and social distance.

Group activies will remain smaller.

Ostergaard says there is definitely a sense of relief and comfort here.

I spoke to one resident who is be able to travel again.

Go see family.

Just things get back to normal here at the waters.

Have group gatherings again.

And get back to our normal life.

Tonight there is a covid crush party to celebrate ... the executive director is hoping this will bring some smiles.

Ostergaard also tells me she is unsure if they will need to continue regular covid?

"* 19 testing here.

Whenever you get your vaccine, the centers for disease control and prevention says you can expect pain and swelling at the injection site.

You may also experience fever, chills, fatigue, and a headache.