The second impeachment trial of the nation's 45th president began today on capitol hill.... and the senate quickly shot down the argument the impeachment is unconstitution al.

Mary Peters spoke with political analyst Rayce Hardy about the drama unfolding in Washington.

"* the trial began tody with graphic video of the deadly january 6th attack on congress and the defeated president whipping up a crowd before that attack.

The lead house prosecutor told senators the case would present "cold, hard facts" against former president donald trump.

The 45th president is charged with inciting the siege of the capitol to overturn the election he lost to democrat joe biden.

Senators sitting as jurors, watched the jarring video of the chaotic scene, rioters pushing past police to storm the halls, trump flags waving.

Political analyst rayce hardy sees the prosecution of i do not believe that president trump will be convicted of the high crimes and misdemeanors he is being impeached for.

I don't believe that will happen.

I just don't believe there's enough votes.

Regardless of the situation, whether that's what he did is a high crime and misdemeanor or not, i don't believe 17 republicans will vote against him.

A conviction would require at least 67 senators to find the former president guilty.

If that were to happen, the senate could then consider whether to ban the former president from holding federal office again.

In that case, only a simple majority would be required to effectively end the political career of donald j.

Trump.

The trial could be over as soon as saturday.

Both parties are eager to expedite the proceedings.