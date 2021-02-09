Lawmakers look to waive overpayment notices

Lawmakers on both sides of the state line are looking to waive overpayment notices for those receiving unemployment benefits.

ITS MONEY MANYMISSOURIANS NEEDDURING A TIME OF NEED.NOW SOME ARERECEIVING LETTERS SAYTHEY NEED TO PAY BACKTHEIR UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESHAS BEEN FOLLOWING THEISSUE FOR MONTHS ANDTELLS US HOWLAWMAKERS HOPE TORESOLVE THE ISSUE.CHERAY JOHNSON, RECEIVEDOVERPAYMENT NOTICE"Every night I have a hardtime sleeping basically justbecause I don't know any daynow if they're going to garnishmy wages."INDEPENDENCE RESIDENTCHERAY JOHNSONSTRESSES DAILY OVERLETTERS SAYING SHEOWES MORE THAN 8THOUSAND DOLLARS INUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITSBACK TO STATE.AFTER QUITTING HER JOBIN FEBRUARY TO TAKE ABETTER-PAYING ONE INKANSAS - SHE WAS LAIDOFF DUE TO COVID.SHE SAYS KANSAS TOLDHER TO FILE FORUNEMPLOYMENT INMISSOURI - WHERE SHEEXPLAINED HER SITUATIONAND IMMEDIATELYSTARTED RECEIVINGBENEFITS.SEVERAL MONTHS LATER -SHE RECEIVED A NOTICEOF OVERPAYMENT - ANDHAS SINCE RECEIVEDLETTERS THREATENING TOGARNISH HER WAGES.SHE'S AFRAID TO FILE HERTAXES.because the letters claim thestate can take her refund topayback to overpaymentCHERAY JOHNSON, RECEIVEDOVERPAYMENT NOTICE"I'm not sure where to go atthis point and what to do."EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"Stories like Johnson's arewhy lawmakers on both sidesof the aisle are pushing towaive the overpayments.

Ispoke with STATERepresentative Jered Taylor -the Chair of the SpecialCommittee on Governmentoversight - who says severallawmakers, including him, arefiling bills to address theproblem."STATE REP.

JERED TAYLOR,CHAIR, SPECIALCOMMITTEE ONGOVERNMENT OVERSIGHT"This just isn't goodgovernment, I'm a fiscalconservative, you won't findanybody more fiscallyconservative than I am but Iknow that we screwed up andthis is a problem we're gointo have to address."TAYLOR SAYS HIS BILLWOULD WAIVE THEFEDERAL OVERPAYMENTS.AND ADDS LAWMAKERSLEARNED FROM THELABOR DEPARTMENT --ABOUT 80 PERCENT OTHE OVERPAYMENTS AREFEDERAL MONEY - NOTSTATE.AND ACCORDING TOHOUSE MINORITY LEADERCRYSTAL QUADE --THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT IS NOTREQUIRINGOVERPAYMENTS TO BESENT BACK.STATE REP.

CRYSTAL QUADE,HOUSE MINORITY LEADER"The state of Missouri wouldn'teven keep it, we would send itback to the federalgovernment so it's notsomething that would evenhelp our general revenue herein Missouri."SHE SAYS LAWMAKERSARE PUTTING PRESSUREON GOVERNOR PARSON TOCHANGE HIS STANCE.HE'S ADAMANT THE MONEYNEEDS TO BE PAID BACK -EVEN IF IT WAS OVERPAIDDUE TO AN ERROR.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"Several other lawmakers areintroducing bills that wouldwaive either the state orfederal overpayments or both.I reached out to GovernorParson's office.

Aspokesperson tells me hisposition hasn't changed.

InKansas City, Emma Jame