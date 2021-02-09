Bite into these WILD bagel creations!

If you’re looking to defy your taste buds with the wildest bagel creations, The Bagel Nook in Freehold, New Jersey is the place to go.

From Fruity pebbles to Hot Cheetos to Oreo bagels, The Bagel Nook has established itself as the creator of insane bagels, which are accompanied with micro-batch cream cheeses that are as wild in taste.

“We really like to do things over the top and get a little crazy here.

When we opened up, we knew we had to open up with a bang,” said Alex Berkowitz, owner of The Bagel Nook.

Knowing that his cream cheeses had to match the taste of his unique bagels, led Berkowitz to develop a full line of about 40 different kinds of cream cheeses which includes: Oreo cream cheese, peanut...