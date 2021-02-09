Drug Overdoses are up during the pandemic.

News 12 now the number of drug overdose deaths has hit record highs during the pandemic.

Thats according to the centers for disease control and prevention.

News 12's brian armstrong joins us now live with if there's a similar trend in our area and why?

Covid-19 has taken plenty of lives.

Now studies are showing the amount of lives lost to overdose deaths is also on the rise during the pandemic.

Overdose deaths are in the rise not only across the county but also right here.

Our doors are always open our lights are always on for those who need our help cadas director paul fush-car says overdose deaths are also on the rise in tennessee and hamilton county.

Fush-car says there are multiple reasons why overdose deaths have increased during the pandemic, but a major reason is due to access to help was been hindered.

People in early recovery are fragile in the availability of alcoholics anonymous and narcotics anonymous meetings didn't happen at first and now it's only by zoom and so people don't have the resources once they're in recovery to stay in recovery.

He says another reason is people on unemployment have been given extra money from the covid relief bill.

If you lost your job because of covid you'll get a federal stipend.

It allows for enough money to maintain most addiction habits.

He says cadas has continued to stay open during this time in order to help people struggling with addiction.

We're continuing to offer every option from before the pandemic plus we've also added online options for just about every program.

The longer you can touch someone the better the results are.

If you can get people to one year of sobriety their chances of making it to five years of sobriety are around 70% and that's a real percentage you can hang your hat on.

Zoom has become a big part of so many people's life and it's helpful but, there is something different about meetings in person.

Zoom has been a wonderful asset during the pandemic but i do think people crave that human interaction.

So we can offer both those as long as we can reach out and touch them.

As i walked through the facility i saw people going through meetings and working with addiction experts.

A hybrid group class was going on and i saw first hand a combination of people in person receiving help as well as people virtually getting assistance.

Brian armstrong news 12 now.