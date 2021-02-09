Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Highway 90 near Cowan Road

Around 6:13 this morning, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a person driving a vehicle traveling east on Highway 90 near Cowan Road.

- around 6:13 this morning a- pedestrian was hit and killed b- a person driving a vehicle- traveling east on highway 90- near cowan road.- the driver reportedly ran off - into the sand, hitting the- victim.

- the victim was pronounced dead- on the scene and hasn't - been identified yet pending a - notification of family.

- the driver was transported to a- local area hospital.- many people who were running an- walking along - the beachfront area had already- heard about the incident and- were shocked.

- - shannon mccullough, - walker: "i just heard that the- car was in the sand and facing- towards us.

It's- horrifying because it could hav- been me today.

It could have- been my friend who- was walking with us.

You never- know."- - - we'll keep you updated as more- information becomes - available to