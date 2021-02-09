Educating A New Generation on Black History

Joseph School District joins us to talk about recent materials sent to parents in an effort to educate their little ones for Black History Month.

> welcome back on live at 5:0g about black history month.

The entire month of february.

The parents teachers coordinator for the st.

Joseph school district.

Welcome.

Hello how are you?

It's great to see you.

So talk to us about black history month and this month, how can we educate our little ones about what that means for them?

We kind of exploring and learning things yourself that you may not know about.

Even let them kind of create and be their own inventors about some of the things you have learned.

To get creative we're going to sit down with some of these little ones what are some of your craft ideas you've had?

We did the stop light signal there.

So morgan invented that and everybody got construction paper and the kids got to make their own stop signal.

So different ways you can do this to interact with them.

Different books that you may have in your home or that you like to acquire and this is a really cool book that my kids like to read about black heros.

You can order it off amazon.

A lot of different inventors, black musicians and just tons of people all the way up.

Diversify some books in your home.

We talk about early reading.

Introducing opportunities in your house.

Words of affirmation.

Abc's of love.

Another great book, any different way you can incorporate not just maybe the common people that we talk about, like rosa parks, but finding out there are other famous black historians that have done a lot of work to get us where we are today.

Kids at that age don't see color the way as adults often see them or as we present it to each other.

So we speak to children to recognize the differences so you can have a nice healthy conversation with your kids about things they will recognize without you feeling like it's becoming too far to the left of racism or them not understanding, but you have those open conversations and be okay with recognizing what they see because it's not bad we don't want to be color-blind and see what other people are or whatever diversity or ethnicity is around us.

Even diversifying your circle.

I know we can't do a whole lot of exposing different things like that, but if there is some you can bring them into your home there is a lot of virtual experiences too you can do with hispanic culture, with maybe native american culture really diversifying the culture.

I know my kids are a lot more aware of who they don't see in certain shows and movies now than i ever was.

That's something to appreciate.

So i want to wish you a very happy black history month and thank you for being with us tonight.

Thanks for having me jodi.

Absolutely see you soon.

> we're going to take a break we'll be right back.