Houston County Deputies arrested Harold Seidenfaden for the murder of his wife Debra

A 78-year-old houston county man is facing a murder charge following his wife's death.

Houston county deputies arrested harold *seidenfaden* for the murder of his 60-year-old wife debra.

Captain jon holland with the sheriff's office says a neighbor reported that harold said he had an argument with his wife and killed her.

Around 9:30 sunday morning, deputies responded to the couple's r-v on elko road in perry, and deputies found debra's body inside.