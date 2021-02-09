Houston County Deputies arrested Harold Seidenfaden for the murder of his wife Debra
Murder suspect faces judge 2.8.21
A MERCER COUNTY JUDGE REFUSES TO REDUCE THE BOND FOR A MURDER SUSPECT MONDAY
A 78-year-old houston county man is facing a murder charge following his wife's death.
Houston county deputies arrested harold *seidenfaden* for the murder of his 60-year-old wife debra.
Captain jon holland with the sheriff's office says a neighbor reported that harold said he had an argument with his wife and killed her.
Around 9:30 sunday morning, deputies responded to the couple's r-v on elko road in perry, and deputies found debra's body inside.
