Genius Aretha - Trailer - Chain of Fools Trailer - National Geographic - Plot synopsis: Don't miss Academy Award Nominee Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in the third season of the critically acclaimed global anthology series, GENIUS: ARETHA.

The limited series explores Aretha Franklin's musical genius and incomparable career, as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world.

Franklin was a gospel prodigy, an outspoken civil rights champion, and widely considered the greatest singer of the past 50 years, receiving countless honors throughout her career.

GENIUS: ARETHA will be the first-ever, definitive, and only authorized scripted series on the life of the universally acclaimed Queen of Soul.

Directed by Anthony Hemingway (premiere episode) starring Cynthia Erivo, Courtney B.

Vance, David Cross, Malcolm Barrett, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Patrice Covington, Rebecca Naomi Jones release date March 21, 2021 (on National Geographic; With Episodes Available the Next Day on Hulu)