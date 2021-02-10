Good Samaritan Hospital helps to supplement COVID-19 vaccine need in Knox Coutny

The hospital is able to give out 350 doses of the vaccine per day.

Open.

The knox county health department has been having a hard time getting enough vaccines for those who want one.

That's as folks are coming back for their "second" shot.

But that's not the only but that's not the only option for those living in "knox" county.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how the community can get the vaccine in knox county.... and beyond.

Gar} "the knox county health department is having a hard time getting enough vaccine doses to cover both the first and second rounds of the covid-19 shots.

However over at good samaritan hospital, folks there say they're not having a problem."

The problem comes down to the availability of the vaccine doses.

The knox county health department is giving out the moderna vaccine.

This is due to that vaccine being easier to store.

The downside is there is not as much of the moderna vaccine to go around.

Knox county gets about 400 doses of their vaccine a week.

Good samaritan hospital gives out around 350 doses of the pfizer vaccine per day.

"you've heard nationally of struggles to get vaccine and we're in the same boat.

We would take more and the question is can we get more can we get more?

But on the same note we have been able to get steady allocation from the state department of health."

The hospital began rolling out the pfizer vaccine in december.

They are able to give the vaccine to residents of not just knox county...but around the county...but around the state.

With only a week waiting period...that's good news for those who are needing it.

"we haven't had to cancel anybody or throttle back.

Our clinic we've been able to continue to expand and we hope that continues to be the case."

Gar} "we've put a link to the appointment sign up over on our website at wthitv.com just click on this story.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10."