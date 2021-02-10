Pet of the Week: Cinder needs a loving home

- it's tuesday which means it's - time for our pet of the week!

- meet cinder.

She's a female - silver lab mix about 8 years- old.- this sweet girl is so calm and- loving.

- she knows how to sit, she's goo- with dogs and kids.

- she's great on a leash and love- to cuddle.- she is kennel trained, spayed,- microchipped and up to date on- shots.- it's $65 to adopt.- you can find her at the jackson- county animal shelter in- gautier.

They'r open monday thr- friday from 10am-4pm and- saturdays frpom