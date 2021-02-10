Pet of the Week: Cinder needs a loving home

Pet of the Week: Evie needs a loving home
WXXV
Yesterday marked the kick off for the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s ‘Have a Heart’ month and we would..
- it's tuesday which means it's - time for our pet of the week!
- meet cinder.
She's a female - silver lab mix about 8 years- old.- this sweet girl is so calm and- loving.
- she knows how to sit, she's goo- with dogs and kids.
- she's great on a leash and love- to cuddle.- she is kennel trained, spayed,- microchipped and up to date on- shots.- it's $65 to adopt.- you can find her at the jackson- county animal shelter in- gautier.
They'r open monday thr- friday from 10am-4pm and- saturdays frpom
Yesterday marked the kick off for the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s ‘Have a Heart’ month and we would..
The PAWS Pet of the Week is Chip. He's a spunky and happy six-year-old shepherd mix looking for a loving forever home.