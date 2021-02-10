Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Pet of the Week: Cinder needs a loving home

Credit: WXXVDT2
Duration: 0 shares 3 views
Pet of the Week: Cinder needs a loving home
Pet of the Week: Cinder needs a loving home
Meet Cinder. She’s a female silver lab mix about eight-years-old.

- it's tuesday which means it's - time for our pet of the week!

- meet cinder.

She's a female - silver lab mix about 8 years- old.- this sweet girl is so calm and- loving.

- she knows how to sit, she's goo- with dogs and kids.

- she's great on a leash and love- to cuddle.- she is kennel trained, spayed,- microchipped and up to date on- shots.- it's $65 to adopt.- you can find her at the jackson- county animal shelter in- gautier.

They'r open monday thr- friday from 10am-4pm and- saturdays frpom

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Chip

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Chip

CBS 2 Chicago

The PAWS Pet of the Week is Chip. He's a spunky and happy six-year-old shepherd mix looking for a loving forever home.