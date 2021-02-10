Close contact and quarantine protocol changes take effect this week for Hoosier schools

They went into effect this week.

Hoosier schools are operating under different COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

Quarantine protocols changed this week for hoosier schools.

Part of the changes allow for shorter quarantines for symptomatic people..

That's only if they test negative with a p-c-r nasal test.

Vigo county school leaders have been working with the county health department.

They still require a negative test after the 5th day of quarantine... in order to return to school... communications director bill riley says they are still using the p-c-r nasal test as the gold standard.

"only if you're asymptomatic and only with a negative pcr test after your 5th day can you return after your 7th day of being named a close contact."

Riley says riley says over 90 percent of covid cases within the school district come from "outside" the school.

He says the biggest help in eliminating school interruptions is a low community spread.