Making Black History featuring Dr. LaTracey

Breaking barriers and making black history, Dr. LaTracey is the owner of Black Authors Rock, the first black-owned bookstore in Biloxi’s Keesler Air Force Base.

- news 25's sabria reid, has more- - she calls herself a beacon- of hope.

Dr. latracey is the- owner of black authors rock, a- full service coaching,- consulting and publishing firm- and now bookstore in biloxi at- keesler air force base.

- dr. latracey drux:- "i used to joke with my team an- tell them we would be the black- amazon for black- authors and they keep laughing- at me but i promise you, it's - coming."- dr. la tracey believes everyone- has a story to tell,- and it's her gift to help you - tell it.- dr. latracey drux:- "we have created this created - this oppturnity and platform fo- individuals to tell their - story and to write their story.- she started helping people- publish books in 2012 with her- company purposeful publishing,- named after her - 8 year old daughter.

After- experiencing a lack of support- for black authors, she rebrande- in 2017, renaming - - - her business black authors rock- dr. latracey drux:- "it took me 25 years to get my- poetry out, why because people- told me i couldn't."- now with a following of 23- hundred authors, 76 - books published and author of 2- of her own books, she's - living in her purpose.- dr. latracey drux:- "that is one of the things i- love about biloxi, having the - light house here, it is a - beacon of hope and at black - authors rock we have decided- - - - that no matter what the obsticl- is, we're gonna push though."

- she encourages authors to go bi- or go home.

- sabria reid, new 25:- "because of her ambition and- drive black authors rock- bookstores can now- be put in any military base - around the world."- her legacy lives on.- nat daugher reading her book- "my name is purpose.

Everyone's- purpose it's different but we - all have one."- dr. la tracey's daughter was- once teased in school for her - reading but now she has her own- book and boost in confidence.

- purpose, 8 year old author: - it means really alot cause- actually makes my grandma and - myself inside of it,- even my mom.

My mom has a few - pictures in here" - "this is my book that i wrote b- myself, not really by myself, m- mom helped me and - other people helped to make the- book."- serving her family, community - and breaking the- -