Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 11, 2021

Making Black History featuring Dr. LaTracey

Credit: WXXVDT2
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Making Black History featuring Dr. LaTracey
Making Black History featuring Dr. LaTracey

Breaking barriers and making black history, Dr. LaTracey is the owner of Black Authors Rock, the first black-owned bookstore in Biloxi’s Keesler Air Force Base.

Breaking barriers and making- black history, dr. la - tracey is the owner of 'black - authors rock' the first black - owned bookstore in biloxi's - keesler air force base.

- news 25's sabria reid, has more- - she calls herself a beacon- of hope.

Dr. latracey is the- owner of black authors rock, a- full service coaching,- consulting and publishing firm- and now bookstore in biloxi at- keesler air force base.

- dr. latracey drux:- "i used to joke with my team an- tell them we would be the black- amazon for black- authors and they keep laughing- at me but i promise you, it's - coming."- dr. la tracey believes everyone- has a story to tell,- and it's her gift to help you - tell it.- dr. latracey drux:- "we have created this created - this oppturnity and platform fo- individuals to tell their - story and to write their story.- she started helping people- publish books in 2012 with her- company purposeful publishing,- named after her - 8 year old daughter.

After- experiencing a lack of support- for black authors, she rebrande- in 2017, renaming - - - her business black authors rock- dr. latracey drux:- "it took me 25 years to get my- poetry out, why because people- told me i couldn't."- now with a following of 23- hundred authors, 76 - books published and author of 2- of her own books, she's - living in her purpose.- dr. latracey drux:- "that is one of the things i- love about biloxi, having the - light house here, it is a - beacon of hope and at black - authors rock we have decided- - - - that no matter what the obsticl- is, we're gonna push though."

- she encourages authors to go bi- or go home.

- sabria reid, new 25:- "because of her ambition and- drive black authors rock- bookstores can now- be put in any military base - around the world."- her legacy lives on.- nat daugher reading her book- "my name is purpose.

Everyone's- purpose it's different but we - all have one."- dr. la tracey's daughter was- once teased in school for her - reading but now she has her own- book and boost in confidence.

- purpose, 8 year old author: - it means really alot cause- actually makes my grandma and - myself inside of it,- even my mom.

My mom has a few - pictures in here" - "this is my book that i wrote b- myself, not really by myself, m- mom helped me and - other people helped to make the- book."- serving her family, community - and breaking the- -

You might like