Remembering Susan Bayh

Hoosiers are saddened by the passing of former first lady of indiana, susan bayh.

Mrs. bayh was considered "indiana's sweetheart" by many.

Kind, bubbly, always with a smile on her face.

In honor of susan bayh..we went into the news 10 archives.

Tonight..

We take you back to 19-95.

I was 9 months pregnant with my first son, mitchell.

Susan was 8 months pregnant with her twin boys..beau and nick.

I sat down with mrs. bayh for a fun, one-on-one in the governor's mansion... as we both prepared to become mothers.

We have duckies, rabbits and bears... here's a sight that'll certainly go down in the history books!

At 8 months pregnant...indi ana's first lady prepares for a very special delivery.

..."i think it's been almost a hundred years since a sitting governor their wife has had a child.

And i don't think there's ever been a history of twins so we are making a little bit of new ground...."

Doctors say the double blessing could come any time next month.

A reality check for both mom and dad to be.

..."i think evan is having a little more..ha..ha.

I mean anytime someone says well that's like 7 diapers a day.

He says well that's 14.

He multiplies everything!

Well the college fund has to be this amount.

Well that's multiplied by two!..."

Susan told me she's always wanted one or two kids.

But the thought of twins came as a shock at first.

But a very nice shock.

..."i think about how wonderful it is what's going on.

And about how many people would like to have children who are not able to have children..."

The state of indiana seems to think what's going on is pretty wonderful.

Thousands of hoosier women have already adopted the bayh babies.

..."i believe that people from all over the state...especially in the wabash valley..in terre haute..um feel like these are their babies... they're my babies but they are their babies too!!"

As she showed me around the governor's mansion..susan talked fondly of family.

The twins will be the first children on the governor's side.

The third and fourth on susan's.

Susan says the babies will be named after family.

For a boy..birch evan bayh the fourth after evan's father.

For a girl...marvella caroline after evan's deceased mother and susan's mother.

..."do you know what the sexes are?"

..."no...we decided not to find out.

We decided that all of prayers ought to be on health and the other thing is there's nothing you can do about it.

It's probably a little old fashioned!.."

...nat sound...so older sister then younger sister... although out tour did not include the nursery, susan says it's all ready.

Two of everything...and then some!

..."i have 600 diapers upstairs and i think that will last about two or three weeks.."

..."600???

Boy, i'm really behind!..."

..."well, i just think that's about a two or three week supply!"... we're both really behind on sleep.

While we compared notes on pregnancy aches and pains..susan keeps a sense of humor.

..."i'm having a rough time sleeping...i'm getting to that uncomfortable stage.."

..."well sometimes when you want to turn over it's like moving the titanic.."

..."oh yeah!"..."i'm moving...i'm thinking about moving"... moving"... moving"... moving"... thinking about moving"... it was a true honor to sit down and cut up with her.

She was an amazing woman and will be sorely missed!

The former first lady lost her long-fought battle against brain cancer on friday night.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Susan bayh was only 61 years old.