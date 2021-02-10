United Way offers free tax preparation

United Way is providing free tax filing services to people with moderate to low incomes.

You can set up an appoinment at centenary united methodist church, family investment center, and the georgia vectr center.

Volunteers who provide the free tax filing are i-r-s trained and certified.

President and c-e-o of united way middle georgia george mccanless says the volunteers help people get tax credits they may have otherwise missed.

So many people go to these paid preparers that aren't sometimes c1 3 b13 as trained as they should be and the individuals don't get all of the deductions they're doing.

You also have the option to file your