Frustrations Growing Over Limited Vaccine Supply

WAAY 31 is speaking with the president of Helen Keller Hospital in the Shoals about the frustrations with the lack of vaccine supply.

Helen keller hospital officials told me there is just not enough supply to meet the demand and they are waiting on a shipment to be able to have another mass vaccination clinic.

Buchanan- all we have in our stock right now are the second doses for folks who received their doses a few weeks ago.

We have no new doses at this point.

Neither do many places in the shoals.

Helen keller hospital president kyle buchanan said they understand people's frustrations.

Buchanan- there's some frustration on all ends but i do know the team at the state as well as we work very closely with dr. landers everyone is working hard to get them out as quickly as possible it's just a matter of getting those doses and those shots in arms. buchanan said he just had a meeting to see how quicly they could set up their mass vaccination clinic when they get more shipment in.

Buchanan- how quickly can we have our clinic set up most likely at shoals community college that worked really well a few weeks ago and start releasing those waiting lists and we think as quickly as a few days we could have it ready to go.

Buchanan said he was thrilled to hear that 5 walmarts in the shoals area will get vaccines and start giving them out on friday.

Buchanan- the more points of delivery in the shoals the better moving in that direction be it walmart or anyone else we think is a positive step.

Buchanan told me their waiting list grows everyday and they are just waiting on that call they're getting antoher shipment then they will start calling everyone on the waiting list.

