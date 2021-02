Rajiv Kapoor's last rites performed in Mumbai, Kapoor family says goodbye

Members of Kapoor family and others gathered to pay their respects to Rajiv Kapoor, who died of cardiac arrest at the age of 58 on Feb 09.

The last rites of Rajiv Kapoor were performed at a cremation ground located in Chembur, Mumbai, as his family bid adieu to him with a heavy heart.