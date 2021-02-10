Charger Mania inside Spraggins Tuesday

Man does it feel good to be in spraggins hall on a tuesday afternoon... the chargers hosting delta state at the stable... uah moving up in the ranks... they're the number 10 team in the county in d2 mens' basketball..

Lets go!

When the chargers traveled to missisippi, they swept delta state..

Coach john shulman fired up.

To be playing basketball... any time you can get on the court this season a win in itself.

Charkgers making it count early.

Jj kaplan finds sam orff for three.

Sam opened the game with a shot from behind the arc too.

Getting hot early.

The big man... kaplan takes care of business down low.

At the first break.

Uah with a three point lead.

Seth swalve off the pick... rolls it up at the buzzer!

Nice finsih..

Chargers extend their lead over the statesmen.

4-0 run makes it a 12-5 game.

Ya'll want some more buzzer beaters,, uah has em!

Max schulman nothing but net.

Kerney lane knocks down a threee.

Delta state would go on a few funs in the second game..

Sending the game to over time!!!

Ahh wish i was there.

Final in double ot uah 106 delta state 102.

Here's a look at the full top 10 in the ncaa d2 poll.

Colorado school of mines sits at one.

Another big time school mercyhurst at number 7.

Chargers wrap out the 10, they were ranked 11 last week.