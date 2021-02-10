South Mississippi toddler is the face behind a proposed law

A toddler in Ocean Springs is the face behind a movement, proposed legislation called ‘Hudson’s Law,’ Senate Bill 2746 and House Bill 1004, being considered by the state legislature.

- a toddler in ocean springs is - the face behind a movement, - proposed legislation called - "hudson's law," senate bill - 2746 and house bill 1004, being- considered by the state - legislature.- news 25's toni miles shows us - what hudson's law is all about- and how it can be life-changing- and life-saving for those - diagnosed with down syndrome an- - - their families.

- - mika hartman, mother: "every- single one of them just carries- extra love.

There's nothing els- that lives on that 21st - chromosome.

It is 100-percent - extra love.

They just should- loved and cherished - - and just treated as the gfits - that they are."

- but that's not always the case- with the born - or unborn - - diagnosed with down syndrome, - something mika hartman knows- first-hand as the mother of a - child with the extra 21st - chromosome.

- mika hartman, mother: "as it- currently stands, families are- often - given the we're sorry, please g- home and talk about it, a sad - and somber room and - situation and you get home and- you get on the internet and wha- you find is a lot of- misinformation, a lot of- outdated information, and quite- honestly, a lot of cruel- - - - comments and things that are ou- there that just aren't- necessary, so basically it- starts- you out in a really dark place.- but this could all change for - those who are expecting if- hudson's law goes into effect, - bill introduced by state senato- jeremy england- and named after- mika hartman's son, hudson.

- mika hartman, mother: "it's - basically a down syndrome - information - act.

<splice> by having this, i- will give doctors the tools in- their toolbox to- provide families that get that- diagnosis."

<splice> "it's- going to allow doctors to - provide you with a lot of great- information, updated- information.

It's going to give- you - peace and hope.

You will leave- out of there knowing that you'v- got a really great- support system and an instant - family.

It's changing the - conversation from,- 'we're sorry' to- 'congratulations.'- toni miles, news 25: "similar - legislation is already in effec- in 20 other states, and - would be far-reaching here in - the state of mississippi."- mika hartman, mother: "it's jus- one step.

We've got a lot of- work to do- because there are a lot of- discrimination laws in place- against down syndrome."

- hudson hartman is living proof- at nearly age 3, that it's not- how - many days you walk this earth,- but how you walk them out.- mika hartman, mother: "he's - already been the grand marshal- for the - buddy walk in new york.

He's- just a gift, and he's going to- change the world."- in ocean springs, toni miles, - news