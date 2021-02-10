Flora And Ulysses movie clip - Unlocking The Car

Flora And Ulysses movie clip - Unlocking The Car - Disney+ - The film is based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated.

After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life--and her outlook--forever.

"Flora & Ulysses" stars Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Anna Deavere Smith, Danny Pudi, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Janeane Garofolo and Kate McCucci.

It was directed by Lena Khan and produced by Gil Netter.

Based on the novel "Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures" by Kate DiCamillo, the film's screenplay is by Brad Copeland.

Katterli Frauenfelder and James Powers served as executive producers.