Chiefs place Britt Reid on administrative leave

WE BEGIN WITH BREAKINGNEWS -- THE KANSAS CITYCHIEFS HAVE PLACEDOUTSIDE LINEBACKERSCOACH BRITT REID ONADMINISTRATIVE LEAVEFOLLOWING LAST WEEK'SMULTI-VEHICLE CRASHTHAT INJURED TWO GIRLS,ONE CRITICALLY.BRITT REID WAS ALSOINJURED IN THE ACCIDENT.HE IS HEAD COACH ANDYREID'S SON.THE CHIEFS RELEASED ASTATEMENT THAT READS INPART:"WE REMAIN IN THEPROCESS OF GATHERINGINFORMATION ON THEINCIDENT, AND WE WILLCONTINUE TO ASSISTLOCAL AUTHORITIES ASREQUESTED.OUR FOCUS REMAINS ONARIEL YOUNG AND HERFAMILYWE HAVE REACHED OUTTO THE FAMILY TO OFFEROUR SUPPORT ANDRESOURCES TO THEMDURING THIS DIFFICULTTIME, AND WE WILLCONTINUE TO PRAY FORHER RECOVERY."BRITT REID HAS NOT BEENCHARGED OR TICKETEDFROM THAT NIGHT.TODAY WE LEARNED AKANSAS CITY POLICEDETECTIVE SUBMITTED ASECOND SEARCHWARRANT FOR REID'S CELLPHONE -- TWO DAYS AFTERTHE CRASH.ACCORDING TO COURTDOCUMENTS, HE WASDRIVING A PICK-UP TRUCKTHAT HIT TWO PARKEDVEHICLES ALONG THESOUTHBOUND ENTRANCERAMP FROM STADIUMDRIVE TO I-435 THURSDAYNIGHT.ON THE NIGHT OF THCRASH -- A DETECTIVESUBMITTED A SEARCHWARRANT TO ALLOWBLOOD TO BE DRAWNFROM REID AT THEHOSPITAL -- TO TEST FORALCOHOL AND DRUGS.ACCORDING TO THATFIRST WARRANT -- THEDETECTIVE STATED REIDADMITTED HE HAD TWO ORTHREE DRINKS THATNIGHT..THOSE RESULTS HAVENOT COME BACK YET.AND TODAY WE LEARNED-- DETECTIVES FILED ASECOND SEARCHWARRANT TO OBTAINREID'S CELL PHONE TO BEANALYZED FROM THATNIGHT.THERE ARE SO MANYQUESTIONS ABOUT WHATWHAT LED UP TO THATCRASH.I-TEAM REPORTER CATREID IS GOING IN DEPTHWITH WHAT WE LEARNEDABOUT THIS SECONDSEARCH WARRANT WEOBTAINED TODAY - ANDWHAT'S NEXT IN THEINVESTIGATION.Cat Reid-THERE ARE MANYQUESTIONS ABOUT THECRASH THAT LIKELY WON'TBE ANSWERED TODAY ORTOMORROW.

BUT LET'STALK ABOUT WHAT WEDO KNOW AND WHATTHIS INVESTIGATION WILLLOOK LIKE MOVINGFORWARD.Captain Dave Jackson-It is our duty and ourresponsibility to present aclean case file to theprosecutor and we wantjustice for this little girl,andwe want the criminal justicesystem work properly."AT A NEWS CONFERENCETUESDAY, KANSAS CITYPOLICE SAID THEY CANNOTTALK ABOUT THE ONGOINGINVESTIGATION - BUTCOURT DOCUMENTS THEI-TEAM OBTAINED SHEDLIGHT ON THE PROCESS.ON SATURDAY A KCPDDETECTIVE REQUESTED ASEARCH WARRANT FORBRITT REID'S CELL PHONEIN THE REQUEST, THEDETECTIVE WROTE THATAFTER THE CRASH- THEMOTHER OF THE LITTLEGIRL CRAWLED FROM HERCAR , AND SAYS SHE SAWBRETT REID LOOKING ATTHE VEHICLES ANDTALKING ON HIS CELLPHONE.SHE TOLD POLICE SHEPLEADED WITH HIM TOCALL 911IT'S UNCLEAR IF HE WASALREADY ON THE PHONEWITH A DISPATCHERRECORDS SHOW REID DIDCALL 911 FROM HIS CELLPHONE.IN THE WARRANTREQUEST, THE DETECTIVESAYS A FORENSIC EXAM OFREID'S CELL PHONE ISNEEDED TO DETERMINE IFHE WAS USING HIS PHONEAT THE TIME OF THECRASH- AND IF IT WASUSED AFTERWARD TO TALKABOUT THE INCIDENT WITHOTHER PEOPLEA JUDGE APPROVED THEWARRANT AND REID'SPHONE WAS SEIZED ONSATURDAY.CELL PHONE USE ISN'T THEONLY FACTOR BEINGINVESTIGATEDAS WE FIRST REPORTED, APREVIOUS SEARCHWARRANT APPLICATIONSHOWS REID TOLD A KCPDOFFICER HE'D HAD TWO TOTHREE DRINKS AND THATHE TAKES ADDERALL BYPRESCRIPTIONTHE KCPD OFFICER ALSOWROTE HE COULD SMELL AMODERATE ODOR OFALCOHOLIC BEVERAGESAND THAT REID'S EYESWERE BLOODSHOTA JUDGE APPROVEDREQUEST FOR A BLOODDRAW- BUT THOSERESULTS WILL TAKE TIMESO WILL THEINVESTIGATIONA KCPD SERGEANT SPOKEGENERALLY ABOUT HOWTHESE KINDS OF CRASHESARE HANDLEDSgt.

Bill Mahoney/KCPD AccidentInvestigation UnitTypically, a reconstructiowhich is, which is our end of ittakes anywhere from 30 to 60days, just depending on theamount of work that needs tobe done and depending on thespeed in which we can getthings like lab resultsTHIS IS A DEVICE CALLED ATOTAL WORK STATION- IT'SUSED TO CREATE AFORENSIC MAP OF THEACCIDENT- THAT WOULDBE THE BASIS FOR ANYSPEED CALCULATIONS.Mahoney-They will then later on revisithe vehicles at the tow lot,conduct a full examination ofthe damaged vehicles.there's any kind ofdownloadable information tbe obtained from the, from theairbag or power modules ofthe vehicles they'll handlethat.Cat ReidINVESTIGATORS ALSOLOOK AT ALL THE VIDEOAVAILABLE.

WE'VECONFIRMED WITH KCPDTHAT THE OFFICERS WHORESPONDED TO THESCENE DID NOT HAVEBODY CAMERAS, BUT THEYDID HAVE DASH CAMS.AT THIS POINT WE DON'TKNOW IF THE FOOTAGECAPTURED ANYCONVERSATIONS AT THESCENE.I'M I-TEAM REPORTER CATREID, 41 ACTION NEWSTHANK YOU CAT.AGAIN, WE WANT TO BEVERY CLEAR.BRITT REID HAS NOT BEENCHARGED OR TICKETEDFROM THAT NIGHT.A GO FUND ME WAS SETUP FOR THE INJUREDFIVE-YEAR-OLD GIRL'SMEDICAL EXPENSES.SO FAR - MORE THAN 10-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVEDONATED OVER 417-THOUSAND DOLLARS.YOU CAN FIND ALL OF THISINFORMATION ON OURWEBSITE --