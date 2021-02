Family with COVID-19 takes vitamins

GOT A HEADACHE.THAT’S HOW IT STARTED.I JUST IT WAS A DIFFERENTHEADACHE THAN I HAD HAD.EVER LAST MONTH HEIDI FERGUSONAND HER FAMILY CAUGHT COVID-19DID WHAT I WAS SUPPOSED TO DOEVEN THOUGH YOU KNOW.I JUST THOUGHT NOT ME NOT MINE,YOU KNOW OTHER PEOPLE AND THENIT JUST SWEAT ALL THROUGH MYHOUSE.IT REALLY DID BEFORE SHE GOTSICK.HEIDI HAD STARTED A VITAMINREGIMEN HOPING TO BUILD UP HERIMMUNE SYSTEM.IT’S A VITAMIN C AND VITAMIN D3ZINC PETS IT IN ZYRTEC.WE HAVE BEEN ON THOSE VITAMINSTHE VITAMIN REGIMEN FOR PROBABLYFOR TWO OR THREE MONTHS AND ITHINK THAT IS WHAT MADE ME ANDMY KIDS?COVID LESS SEVERE SOCIAL MEDIAIS FILLED WITH SUGGESTIONS FOROVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICATIONS ANDSUPPLEMENTS.SOME CLAIM CAN LESSEN THEEFFECTS OF COVID OR EVEN MAKEYOU LESS LIKELY TO GET IT GET ITBUT DO THEY WORK?SO EVERYBODY SAYS BOOST YOURIMMUNE SYSTEM WHAT WE’RE REALLYJUST TRYING TO HAVE A HEALTHYFUNCTIONING IMMUNE SYSTEM ALLTHE TIME.SO, DR. JOSIE BIDWELL IS APREVENTIVE MEDICINE DOCTOR ATUMMC SHE SAYS MOST OF US GET ALLTHE VITAMINS.WE REALLY NEED FROM WHAT WE EAT.SO SOME OF THESE VITAMINS IT’SVERY RARE TO ACTUALLY BEDEFICIENT IN THEM.BIDWELL SAYS ANTIHISTAMINES CANHAVE SIDE EFFECTS AND TOO MUCHVITAMIN C CAN CAUSEGASTROINTESTINAL PROBLEMS.OH MEDICINE OR SUPPLEMENT RIGHTBECAUSE THESE VITAMINS ARESUPPLEMENTS ARE BENIGN JUSTBECAUSE THERE AREOVER-THE-COUNTER ANOTHER ONEEXCEPTION COULD BE VITAMIN D.BUT WELL SAYS THERE ARE SOMESTUDIES THAT HAVE LOOKED ATVITAMIN D DEFICIENCY ANDPATIENTS HOSPITALIZED WITHCOVID.THEY WERE MORE LIKELY TO BEDEFICIENT IN VITAMIN D.NOW DOES THAT MEAN THEDEFICIENCY MADE THEM CATCH COVIDOR DID THE ACTUAL PROCESS OFHAVING COVID AND THEINFLAMMATION ASSOCIATED WITHTHAT MAKE THE VITAMIN D LEVEL GODOWN, WHICH CAN HAPPEN VITAMIN DCAN GO DOWN IN RESPONSE TOINFLAMMATION.BUT BEFORE YOU ADD ANYSUPPLEMENTS TO YOUR ROUTINEBIDWELL SAYS YOU SHOULD CHECKFIRST WITH YOUR DOCTOR NOTSAYING DON’T DO IT.IT’S JUST SAYING LET’S MAKE SURETHAT IT’S NOT GOING TO TOINTERACT WITH ANYTHING ELSEYOU’VE GOT GOING ON.SO.LIKE A TACTICAL, YOU KNOW, ANDIT IS PRODUCTIVE SONG.SO THAT’S GOOD, BUT I THINK I’MOVER OVER IT.HEIDI FERGUSON IS THANKFUL HERFAMILY IS ON THE MINT AND DOINGEVERYTHING THEY CAN TO STAYHEALTHY.YOU CAN’T BE LAZY ABOUT IT.I THINK THAT’S THE MAIN THING ISTIRED AS IT MAKES YOU DR.BLACKWELL SAYS VITAMINS DO HAVEA PLACE AND YOU SHOULD TALK TOYOUR DOCTOR BUT HER BEST ADVICERIGHT NOW AS WE’RE A CLEAN MASKWHEN YOU GO OUT GET PLENTY OFQUALITY SLEEP.THAT MEANS SEVEN TO NINE HOURS ANIGHT AND EAT HEALTHY.THAT’S ESPECIALLY IMPORTANT IFYOU DO HAVE COVID REST STAYHOME, BUT THEN IF YOU START TOEXPERIENCE CHEST PAIN OR EXTREMESHORTNESS OF BREATH, BUT WILLSAYS YOU NEED TO CALL YOURDOCTOR OR E