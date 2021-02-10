Paying for frozen pipes: What will homeowners insurance cover

WATCH FOR RESULTS ON KJRH DOTCOM AND TONIGHT AT TEN HERE ON 2WORKS FOR YOU.THE DEEP FREEZE OUTSIDE CANGET YOU INTO DEEP TROUBLEINSIDE...IF YOUR WATER PIPES FREEZE...THEN BUST.2 WORKS FOR YOU PROBLEM SOLVERPETE KNUTSON TELLS US HOW TOPREVENT ISSUES ...AND... WHO PAYS FOR THEDAMAGE... IF IT'S NOT PREVENTED.THE SHOWER ... THE SINK ...THE DISHWASHER.

IMAGINE ALL THATWATER GUSHING THROUGH A BUSTEDPIPE."It would definitely be anightmare, it could cause a lotof damage."SO AMY GROGAN MAKES SURE TOTAKE SIMPLE STEPS TO HELP KEEPHER PIPES FROM FREEZING.SHE DRIPS BOTH HOT AND COLDWATER.OPENS CABINETS BELOW SINKSAND MAKES SURE THERE'S ROOM FORWARM AIR TO FLOW AROUND THOSEPIPES.AND SHE KEEPS HER THERMOSTATSET AT 68 DEGREES OR WARMER...EVEN IF SHE LEAVES HOME FOR AFEW DAYS."You don't want to be leftwithout water, I don't want tobe left without water.""Professionals say we probablywon't see a lot of frozen pipedamage until the temperatureoutside gets above freezing ...and those pipes start thawingout.

Until then, if you discoversome faucets have little or noflow to them, you may want tocall a plumber for help.""Certain instances we are able tounthaw the piping, depending onthe material of the piping thatcan conduct current and canthaw."IF YOUR PIPES DO BUST ...YOUR HOMEOWNER'S INSURANCE WON'TUSUALLY PAY FOR A PLUMBER TOACCESS THE PIPE AND REPAIR IT.IT SHOULD THOUGH... PAY FORANY DAMAGE THE WATER CAUSES TOITEMS LIKE FLOORS, CEILINGS,FURNITURE AND PERSONALBELONGINGS.THE SAME IS TRUE FOR RENTERS,IF THEY HAVE RENTER'S INSURANCE.BUT A CONSUMER WATCHDOGORGANIZATION SAYS THERE IS A BIGIF."People want to make sure theyare in no way negligent ifsomething happens becauseinsurance companies won't coverif there's negligence."THAT MEANS MAKING SURE YOUTAKE THE SAME PRECAUTIONS ANYTAKES EVERY TIME FREEZINGWEATHER IS IN THE FORECAST.PK2WFYPS.AND DON'T FORGET THOSE OUTDOORFAUCETS... WHICH CAN CAUSE LEAKSINSIDE.