5pm KY COVID Numbers 02.09.2021

Governor announcing the federal government is going to ship six- percent more next week...which means the number the state will receive is up 28-percent since the biden administration took over.

Supply still isn't meeting demand...but more is better.

The governor announced 2,339 new coronavirus cases today...bringing the state's total since march to 381,121.

There were also 35 new deaths...almost half of those in louisville.

The overall death toll is now 4,126.

The positivity rate continues to drop...today coming in at 7-point-6-6 percent.