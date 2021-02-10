Skip to main content
Man who wore horns at riot apologizes for storming Capitol

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ
Duration: 00:24s 0 shares 1 views
An Arizona man who participated in the Jan.

6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns now says he regrets storming the building and expressed disappointment with former President Donald Trump.

MAN KNOWN FOR WEARING HORNS ATTHE CAPITOL RIOTS LAST MONTH--MADE AN APOLOGY TODAY.

THROUGHHIS ATTORNEY-- HE SAYS HEREGRETS PARTICIPATING IN THEINSURRECTION AND EXPRESSEDDISAPPOINTMENT WITH FORMERPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.CHANSLEY SAYS SINCE BEINGJAILED HE HAS RE- EVALUATEDHIS LIFE.

HE WAS AMONGHUNDREDS OF TRUMP SUPPORTERSWHO STORMED THE CAPITOL ASCONGRESS MET TO CERTIFY JOEBIDEN'S VICTORY IN THEPRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.

