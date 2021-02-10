The Second Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate is convening Tuesday to commence with the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, the first Senate trial of a former president in U.S. history.
Jasmine Viel reports.
When asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins if he will watch the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, President Biden said..
Trump’s second impeachment trial kicked off with House impeachment managers and Trump’s counsel debating if the trial was..