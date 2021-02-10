Rosselli Following in his Father's Footsteps

Names there are just there are just certain names in terre haute that are synonymous with certain sports.

Obviously there's bird's and basketball.

There's the hulman's and racing.

But when you hear the name "rosselli" your mind goes in several different directions because the rosselli's have succeeded across multiple sports.

Take former terre haute north and indiana state star tony rosselli.

Tony is known for his power at the plate, but recently the 27 year tried his hand at something that you could say is in his dna.

Sports 10's marty ledbetter has the story.

<for over the last 15 years tony rosselli has focused on becoming the best baseball player he can possibly be.

It's something he's still working on to this very day as a member of the milwaukee milkmen minor league club in the american association.

But tony isn't just limiting himself to baseball.

I've always looked at the multi-sport atheletes, especially bo jackson, and i've always wanted to be that athlete that could play multiple sports at the highest level.

It's that drive to be the best that lead to a phone call from the u.s. bobsled team.

Ton} they had called me and they really showed interest and i was very interested in actually doing it.

And i was finally able to train for three months and just getting stronger and faster.

Luckily for tony, he has a pretty darn good expert in his family when it comes to bobsledding.

Ton} obviously he's got probably over, i don't even know how many runs he has.

Probably over a couple thousand.

That expert is none other than bruce rosselli who was a national champion bobsled driver in 1990, 92, and 96.

So when tony called his dad to tell him the news, bruce wasn't exactly shocked by his son's decision.

You gotta understand, he's wanted to do this ever since he could walk.

He's always said dad i would love to do this, i want to do this.

I knew his abilities and he knew that i've taught him how to push a sled.

Things like that, that he could adapt, but i didn't know this was gonna happen.

On january 25th, tony showed up to the olympic training center at lake placid, new york.

After completing a mandatory six day quarantine, he was ready to hit the ground running on his push camp.

But instead on sunday night, tony received a phone call from coach garrett hines asking if he wanted to race in the north america cup monday through thursday that week.

Ton} when they first gave me the call i wanted to say...or get really excited.

I didn't want them to think i was crazy because i had no practice pushing a sled.

Having no experience and then going into a race, i had really good coaching from my teammates and they did an awesome job.

Just like that, rosselli found himself out of the frying pan and into the fire.

Tony got only a few practice runs in with his new team before the actual race began, but here's the incredible part.

Tony, along with his teammates, actually medaled and took home second place overall in the four races.

That kind of instant success has both tony and bruce wondering what the future may hold for this terre haute native.

Bruc} there's the possibility for him to go forward if he wants to.

That's the key, he's gotta want to do it.

I just know that he loved the sport maybe it's in his blood, so to speak.

Ton} that felt good that i actually helped the team and pushed their confidence for their drive to get to the olympic team as well.

You know, i don't know what team i'll end up being on or if i'll even do it this year but i know that i was pushing those guys and woke up some people there that tony rosselli is coming for the job.>