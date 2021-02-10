Sen. Rosen secures commitment of no funding for Yucca Mountain Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20s 10 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Sen. Rosen secures commitment of no funding for Yucca Mountain Today, during a hearing U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) secured a commitment from Neera Tanden, President Biden’s nominee to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), to not fund the Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository.

