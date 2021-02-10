Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Sen. Rosen secures commitment of no funding for Yucca Mountain

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:20s 0 shares 1 views
Sen. Rosen secures commitment of no funding for Yucca Mountain
Sen. Rosen secures commitment of no funding for Yucca Mountain

Today, during a hearing U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) secured a commitment from Neera Tanden, President Biden’s nominee to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), to not fund the Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository.

WASTE REPOSITORY...WILL NOT GET GOVERNMENTFUNDING..UNDER THE BIDENADMINISTRATOIN.SENATOR JACKY ROSEN ASKED..."NEERA TANDEN"...WHO IS NOMINATED TO SERVE....AS DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OFSTORE WASTE.....IN NEVADA WITHOUT CONSENT.TANDEN AGREED..AND SAID....PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS MADE....A SIMILAR COMMITMENT.THERE IS A "SIGNIFICANT"HOMEOWNER

You might like