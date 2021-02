Owner Trains Dog Not to Eat Anything Without Permission

This owner made sure that he did what was best for his dog.

He trained them not to eat anything and everything that tempted them and made sure they only ate after their owner's approval.

The learned pet did not eat the piece of chicken that their owner had dropped on the floor, even when he had left the room.

On the other hand, they ate another piece of the same chicken that was fed to them by their owner and showcased that their owner taught them well.