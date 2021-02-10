Starkville assisted living facility administers second doses of COVID vaccine

Beehive Homes in Starkville gave residents first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday afternoon.

Oktibbeha county received thier second doses of the coronavirus vaccine today.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in starkville to speak with residents about being vaccinated.

I'm outside of beehive homes where a handful of residents received their first and second doses of the moderna vaccine and one resident said the vaccine will be life changing.

Wayne hindman - beehive homes resident: "it means everything."

Wayne hindman has lived at beehive homes for almost a year.

Today he received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Wayne hindman - beehive homes resident: "the only side effects i had from the first one was like everybody, my arm got very sore, but i don't expect any side effects."

He along with nine other residents received moderna vaccines from cvs pharmacists.

Joann clark is the administrator at beehive homes in starkviile... she hopes this vaccine will be the answer many residents are looking for..... joann clark - administrator for beehive homes in starkville: "i think and i pray that this is the beginning to an end of a very very long, horrible, horrific year."

Clark believes this step against the virus, could give residents a chance to see family...and be involved in normal activities again... but her biggest concern is keeping the residents safe.

Joann clark - administrator for beehive homes in starkville: "to me this means hope... hope we can get on to some normalcy."

According to hindman, some of those normal activities include going to sporting events and shopping at walmart... but whatever it is, he's ready to get his freedom back.

Wayne hindman - beehive homes resident: "i don't know what i'm going to do when they turn me loose."

Laughs tag: now this was the second clinic beehive homes held... the assisted living facility will also hold a third and final clinic on march 2nd.

In starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

